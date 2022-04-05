What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas today?

A dull morning but dry for many apart from scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. A more persistent band of rain will spread from the northwest through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times. Breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong at times near coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
TONIGHT
Any lingering rain will clear to the east early tonight, with scattered showers and clear spells following from the Atlantic. Showers will turn heavy and prolonged at times. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
