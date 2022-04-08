What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

A touch of frost developing overnight on Friday and Saturday nights
Saturday morning: Any frost and fog patches will clear on Saturday morning to leave a predominantly dry day. There will be long sunny spells during the morning but cloud will build in places during the afternoon with a few light showers developing. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light northwest or variable winds.
Saturday night: A chilly night on Saturday night with a touch of frost possible in the north and east as temperatures fall back to between 1 and 4 degrees. However, cloud is going to thicken during the night with patchy rain developing in the southwest. Patchy rain will then extend northeastwards later in the night clearing any frost as southeast winds freshen in southern counties.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy on Sunday and becoming breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move in across southwestern counties at times. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in freshening southeast winds. Rather windy on Sunday night with outbreaks of rain in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong east or southeast winds.
