What has the weather in store for Leitrim for the week ahead?

Cloudy again tomorrow, Monday, April 11 with outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. Moderate to fresh southeast winds will ease later in the day.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Mild but generally unsettled with showers most days.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with long dry periods and just patches of drizzle at first, before outbreaks of rain move into the south later. A relatively mild night with lows of 6 to 9 degrees and just light southeast winds.

TUESDAY: A good deal of cloud with widespread showers, many heavy, with hail showers possible. Some sunnier periods likely in the afternoon. Mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Winds will be mainly light and variable, but blustery at times around showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers will largely die out early on Tuesday night with dry weather developing in many areas. Varying cloud cover, with some clear spells. Mist or fog may form under clearer skies as winds will be light. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rather cloudy to start with some bright spells developing during the day along with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Light southerly or variable winds.

THURSDAY: Some uncertainty; currently it looks like it will be quite cloudy again with some showers, but with the chance of a more widespread spell of rain moving in from the west. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees with a light to moderate southerly breeze.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Early indications show that it will be stay mild with showers on Friday. Drier weather over the weekend is suggested, possibly turning cooler for eastern and southern areas though. Winds will generally be light or moderate and southerly.