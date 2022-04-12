The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Some scattered showers today
Today, Tuesday, April 12 will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. During the afternoon and evening, some sunny spells will develop but the showers will also become widespread. Many of the showers will be heavy with hail and there will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light south to southeast or variable winds.
TONIGHT
Showers will die out early on tonight, leaving mostly dry conditions with clear spells, although it will become cloudier later. Some mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.
