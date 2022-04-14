The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions today
Cloudy today, Thursday, April 14 with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will be persistent at times in the western half of the province but more patchy elsewhere with long dry periods. Top temperatures of 11 to 14 Celsius in moderate south to southeast winds, which will be fresh at times near the west coast. Mildest in the east.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent for a time in the west, southwest and north, but more patchy elsewhere. Mild with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
