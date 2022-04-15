Weather for the bank holiday weekend in Leitrim and surrounding areas

Saturday: Largely dry to start with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, some drizzle likely near the south coast. A spell rain will spread over the western half of the country through the day, heaviest and most persistent in the southwest. The east will likely stay dry and bright until evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Saturday night: A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country, occasionally turning heavy. Rain will be persistent in southern counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Easter Sunday: Rain to start on Easter Sunday, eventually clearing east during the day. It will be followed from the west by widespread showers, turning heavy at times in the afternoon with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears. Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday night: Becoming largely dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas. A colder night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Monday: Feeling much cooler with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some possibly heavy with hail. Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.