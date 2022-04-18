What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties on Bank Holiday Monday?

Some sunny spells in Leitrim today
If you are one of those lucky souls who does not have to work today, you'll be able to enjoy some welcome sunny spells.
The only downside is that in some areas there may be blustery showers today, some heavy with a chance of hail. So get out and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.
Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Showers will become confined to the coast tonight with long clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 or 2 degrees with grass frost developing in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.
