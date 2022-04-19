Rainy start to Tuesday, April 19 for Leitrim and surrounding counties

It will drop to freezing tonight with fog and mist patches
A rainy start today, Tuesday but there will be sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees generally, in light variable breezes, gradually becoming northerly.
TONIGHT
Tonight any lingering showers will die out early and it'll be mainly dry and clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 2 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light breezes.
