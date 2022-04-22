The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Cloudy conditions today
Tomorrow will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. It will become breezy as a moderate to fresh east to northeast wind develops and temperatures will reach 13 to 15 degrees.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry with clear spells developing for a time, but becoming cloudier again later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.
Farmers cannot be left in limbo and expected to carry on regardless, to simply suck up the uncertainty and take the losses to ensure food security for Irish consumers says IFA
