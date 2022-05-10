The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

More showers are on the way today
Today, Tuesday, May 10 will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heavy at times. Bands of more prolonged showers will move across the region in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly wind.
TONIGHT
Continuing breezy early on tonight, with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the northwest. Overnight, winds will ease and showers will become isolated, however cloud will increase in the south and rain will move into southern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds easing light to moderate by morning.
