The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

It will be overcast today
Becoming largely cloudy early today, Thursday, May 12 with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading over Connacht and Ulster. It will be drier elsewhere with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
TONIGHT
Cloudy in the west and north with patchy light rain. Drier elsewhere with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.
