What has the weather in store for us this Wednesday, May 11?

Sunshine and showers on the way today
Today, Wednesday, May 11 will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with the possibility of hail. However, it will become largely dry towards evening as showers become more isolated. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Generally dry with long clear spells, though there will be isolated showers in the west and northwest. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light westerly winds.
Pictured at Boyle Family Resource Centre are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Louise Moran, Emer McFadden, Martin Kenny TD
