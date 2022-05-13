Weather for the weekend ahead for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A mostly cloudy morning on Saturday but some sunny spells will start to develop as the cloud gradually breaks up. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light winds.
Saturday Night: Long clear spells on Saturday night with a few fog patches forming in light breezes. An isolated shower may drift in from the Irish Sea to affect some eastern counties. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or northeast breezes.
Sunday: A dry day for most with sunny spells, though a few light showers are possible, mainly in the east. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally but a little cooler on coasts as sea breezes develop.
Sunday Night: Mostly dry early on Sunday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. However, rain will develop in the southwest before dawn on Monday.
Maria Walsh MEP with Fiona Kuehl, Principal, Lough Allen College, on her visit to the school to mark European Day
