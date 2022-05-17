What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Tuesday, May 17?

Will it be sunshine or showers today?
A largely dry and sunny start for Western areas. A spell of rain will spread over the eastern half of the country early this afternoon, turning heavy in places, before clearing northwards through the evening. Western parts will be drier with scattered showers and some sunny spells, however thundery downpours are again possible locally. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, winds strong for a time in the morning on western coasts.
TONIGHT
Tonight will bring showers or longer spells of rain and it will be breezy or windy, especially near the west coast where the winds will be very blustery. They will be coming from a mild southerly direction with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Turning drier towards morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.