17 May 2022

What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Tuesday, May 17?

Sunshine and showers for the weekend

Will it be sunshine or showers today?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 May 2022 8:34 AM

A largely dry and sunny start for Western areas. A spell of rain will spread over the eastern half of the country early this afternoon, turning heavy in places, before clearing northwards through the evening. Western parts will be drier with scattered showers and some sunny spells, however thundery downpours are again possible locally. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, winds strong for a time in the morning on western coasts.

TONIGHT

Tonight will bring showers or longer spells of rain and it will be breezy or windy, especially near the west coast where the winds will be very blustery. They will be coming from a mild southerly direction with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Turning drier towards morning.

