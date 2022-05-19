The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected today
A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells today, though scattered showers will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong near western coasts.
Tonight
Cloud will increase from the Atlantic overnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading across the western half of the country and turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds
Manus McGuire, Mareka Naito and Garry O'Briain come together to mix Irish traditional music with Japanese style in The Dock this Friday, May 20
Declan Roche’s image from the Wildlife and Underwater category, entitled Let Me Out (taken at the Wexford Harbour Quayfront in Co. Wexford) winning the overall Love Your Coast title for 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.