The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Heavy showers to start today
Some heavy rain at first on Friday morning, but a clearance to sunshine and scattered showers will quickly extend from the west early in the morning. Some of the showers will be heavy, with the chance of thunder too for a time, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. However the showers will become isolated later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest winds veering westerly and increasing strong at times in western coastal parts.
TONIGHT
Heavy showers will ease early in the night, becoming more isolated and mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Largely dry elsewhere with long clear spells but cloud will build from the southwest later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds, fresher in the northwest.
