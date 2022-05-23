The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Showers are on the way this afternoon
A mix of sunny spells and showers this morning. The showers will turn increasingly heavy through the day with a possibility of thunderstorms developing. Northwest winds will be mostly moderate but quite gusty in and around the heavier showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
Tonight
Early tonight, the showers will ease, gradually becoming isolated and mainly confined to coastal parts. Largely dry elsewhere with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
Shauna Moran, The Shed Distillery; Susan Bolger, Tourism Ireland; and HE Frank Smyth, Irish Ambassador to Spain, at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Una Velada Irlandesa’ event in Madrid.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.