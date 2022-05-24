The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Sunny spells expected today but rain on the way
Tuesday, May 24 will be a day of scattered showers with good spells of sunshine with just the possibility of the odd heavy burst. Towards the evening, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.
