What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas today, May 27?

Sunny spells expected this afternoon
Any cloud will clear throughout this morning and it will brighten up into a dry and quite sunny day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
TONIGHT
Largely dry with long clear spells, though it will be cloudier at times over Ulster. A cool night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.
