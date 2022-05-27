Weather for the weekend ahead in Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny weather on the way this weekend
Dry and sunny on Saturday. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Staying dry and clear Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Staying mostly dry and sunny through Sunday, there is the chance of a light shower in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, once again it will be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.
Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light northerly breeze.
