The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Bring an umbrella today
Today, Tuesday, May 31 will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. More prolonged spell of rain likely later in the day across the northern half of the province. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
TONIGHT
Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear into the Irish Sea. Becoming mostly dry overnight under broken cloud with just well scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light northerly breeze.
