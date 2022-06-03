The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Some showers but also some sunny spells today
A good deal of cloud today, Friday, with scattered showers though there will be some sunny spells. Some showers will be heavy with a chance of thundery downpours leading to surface water flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light northeasterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Early tonight, the showers will die away leaving a largely dry and clear night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light breezes.
