What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this June Bank Holiday Weekend

Will it be sunshine or showers over the weekend?
Saturday: Dry and sunny across most of the country, although a few showers may push in to southern coastal counties at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Winds remaining light to moderate northeasterly.
Saturday night: Continuing dry and clear in most areas, with isolated showers pushing into the south. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light northeast to east breezes.
Sunday: Some uncertainty, but indications are that rain will extend northwards across the country, turning heavy in places. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees, coolest in the east and southeast, with light to moderate easterly breezes.
Monday: Bright or sunny spells. Some showers in Leinster and Munster, but mainly dry in Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, with light easterly or variable breezes.
