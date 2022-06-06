What has the weather in store for us this Bank Holiday Monday in Leitrim?

Cloudy conditions with some showers this afternoon
Rather cloudy this morning with some patches of mist and drizzle about but some sunny spells will break out. Becoming cloudier through the afternoon though with some showers breaking out. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in light easterly breezes.
Solar UV Index
Moderate to high on Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight
Staying mostly dry with clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, coolest in the east, and as east to southeast winds fall light a few mist and fog patches will develop.
