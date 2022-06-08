The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells and showers today
A breezy day today, Wednesday, June 8 with sunny spells and showers. Showers will merge to give longer spells of rain at times, especially during the morning. They will become isolated in the evening. Top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with a fresh and gusty westerly breeze.
