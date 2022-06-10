The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Blustery conditions today.
Windy and blustery today, Friday, June 10 with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals. Several of the showers will be heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. Fresh or strong and gusty southwest winds, windiest in west Connacht.
Tonight
Showers will continue overnight with clear spells developing too. Temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Moderate or fresh southwest breezes will be strong in the west.
