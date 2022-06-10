Search

10 Jun 2022

What has the weekend in store for us weather-wise?

Widespread showers on Saturday but what has Sunday in store for us?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 11:08 AM

Tomorrow, Saturday will bring further widespread showers or longer spells of rain with some sunny spells too. The odd heavy downpour can be expected. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. Breezy again with fresh or strong southwest winds veering westerly.

National Outlook
Becoming drier overnight on Saturday night with clear spells and isolated showers. Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than on previous days, with good dry and bright or sunny spells in between. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with a fresh westerly breeze, decreasing moderate later. Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with winds easing light.

