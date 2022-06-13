The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected today
Today, Monday, June 13 will be a bright day across Connacht with bright or sunny spells and few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.
Tonight
Tonight will be dry in most areas. However, it will become increasingly cloudy in the west with some patchy drizzle developing along the coast. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light southerly breezes
