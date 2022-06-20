The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today will be dry across Connacht with good spells of sunshine for much of the day. However, through this evening, It will become cloudier in the west and north of the region with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with light rain and drizzle spreading eastwards to all areas. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light westerly breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.