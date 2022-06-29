The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells and some heavy showers on the way today
Today, Wednesday, June 29 will bring sunny spells and showers across Connacht, some heavy especially during the afternoon and early evening. They'll become isolated later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight, there will be long clear spells with showers becoming confined mainly to coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally, locally lower. Light breezes will allow isolated mist and fog patches to develop.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.