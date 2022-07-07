The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Another cloudy day today
Today, Friday, July 8 will be another dull, cloudy day. Dry in most parts, although there will be some patches of light rain at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light northwesterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with the odd spot of drizzle overnight. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.
