The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Met Éireann forecast says it will be another warm day with hazy sunshine
Mist and low cloud will clear this morning to leave a largely dry start to the day with spells of hazy sunshine. However, cloud will thicken during the course of the afternoon and evening with the possibility of some patchy light rain later. Maximum temperatures ranging 22 to 24 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, turning fresh along Atlantic coasts.
TONIGHT
Cloud and patchy rain will spread from the west overnight along with some drizzle and mist. Another humid night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
Club Treasurer, Breffni Hyland (centre left) and President, Gabriel Cox (centre right) with Texaco Dealer, Carmel Lunney, and Valero Area Sales Manager, Eugene Coyne.
