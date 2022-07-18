What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Monday, July 18?

Mist and fog will gradually retreat towards the coasts leaving a hot, dry and mostly sunny day in many areas. Temperatures will generally range from 26 to 32 degrees, holding cooler though near some coastal fringes where sea fog persists. Southerly breezes will increase mostly moderate with local afternoon sea breezes developing also.
Tonight
Tonight will remain warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 16 degrees. It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and some clear spells, but showers will develop in the west by morning. Mist and fog will develop also in mostly light variable winds, however winds will increase moderate to occasionally fresh northwesterly by morning.
