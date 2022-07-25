The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Showers this morning but the weather will clear this evening
Cloudy and breezy this morning with scattered showers. It will become dry for the afternoon and evening for much of Connacht, although the odd shower may continue near the coast. Sunny spells will break through later too. Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will ease mostly light by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
Tonight
Dry tonight with long clear spells mixed with some cloud. Just the chance of the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with a light northwest or variable breeze.
