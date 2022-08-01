What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Bank Holiday Monday?

Will it be sunshine or rain today?
After a mainly dry start, rain will become widespread this morning and turn heavy at times, leading to spot flooding. There'll be poor visibility at times leading to hazardous driving conditions. Light southerly winds will freshen from the southwest. Highest temperatures will reach 17 or 18 degrees.
Solar UV Index
High in any sunshine
TONIGHT
The rain will break up into showers through the night. Lowest temperatures 14 or 15 degrees in fresh southwest winds.
From left: Gerry Logue, Gabriel Rooney, Anthony Logue, Francis and Padraig Ferguson and Michael McGuinness. Pictures: James Molloy
