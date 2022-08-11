The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Very warm with sea breezes developing this afternoon, otherwise there will be little wind. Highest temperatures ranging from around 20 degrees by the coast, up to 28 or 29 degrees in a few spots in the midlands. For most, highest temperatures will be between for most between 23 to 26 degrees.
Solar UV Index
High on Thursday and Friday.
Tonight
Mild tonight with temperatures generally not falling below 10 to 14 degrees. Rather calm with just a light breeze in parts, allowing some pockets of mist or fog to form again. Otherwise, it will be a dry and clear night.
Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil
