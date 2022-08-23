The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected today but some rain on the way this evening
Sunny spells and showers this morning, although they will gradually become more isolated leaving a mostly dry afternoon with sunny spells. Cloudier conditions and outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds.
Solar UV Index
Moderate and on Wednesday.
Tonight
Showery outbreaks of rain, will clear early in the night with drier conditions and clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees generally in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.