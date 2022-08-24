The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Sunny spells today
It is going to be a bright and increasingly breezy day with sunny spells. After a mostly dry start, scattered showers will spread from the Atlantic. Maximum temperatures range from 17 to 19 degrees in a freshening southwest breeze.
Tonight
Largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.