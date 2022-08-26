The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy with a chance of showers
A mix of cloud and sunny spells today with isolated outbreaks of showery rain in the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees in mainly light northwesterly breezes.
Solar UV Index
Moderate today. Low to moderate on Saturday.
Tonight
Becoming cloudy tonight with rain gradually pushing in from the west. Minimum temperatures will generally range from 8 to 12 degrees in very light and variable breezes.
