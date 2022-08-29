The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells after a cloudy start today
Today will be mainly dry across Connacht with bright or sunny spells developing after a mostly cloudy start. During the afternoon and evening a few showers will develop, possibly turning heavy this evening. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes, warmest in Co. Galway
Tonight
Tonight, any showers will die out and it will be mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light breezes.
Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is seeking funding to move 90 young people out of inappropriate placement in nursing homes and back to the community – as part of as pre-budget submission
