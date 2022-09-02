Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for entire country

Heavy rain on the way as weather warning issued
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the entire country.
They are warning of expected heavy rain this weekend which may lead to disruptions in some areas.
The warning is valid from 9pm on Saturday through to 12pm on Sunday.
