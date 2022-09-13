Cloudy start but some sunny spells for Leitrim today

Met Éireann weather forecast for Leitrim today, Tuesday
Today will be dry, cloudy to start in some areas but becoming sunny. Light northerly winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be dry. Clear for many at first, turning cloudy across the province overnight. Light northerly winds or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
TOMORROW
Another dry day tomorrow. Cloudy in the morning, sunny spells will break through for many in the afternoon. Northern coasts of Connacht may stay quite cloudy. Light to moderate northwest winds with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.
