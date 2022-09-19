The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions today
While it will remain mostly cloudy today, Monday, September 19, there will be some sunny breaks at times. Largely dry again too, with just the chance of a few isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light southwest to west breezes.
TONIGHT
There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells overnight, and while it will be mostly dry there is the chance of some patchy light rain or drizzle mostly in the northwest. Staying relatively mild too with lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees and light variable winds may fall calm locally.
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine pictured with past participant Niamh Dooley of BiaSol
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.