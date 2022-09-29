What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, September 29, 2022?

Heavy rain on the way this evening
Today, Thursday, September 29 will be a dry and fairly sunny day in most areas. Although, the chance of isolated showers will continue through the morning. Highest afternoon temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, mildest in the midlands, as moderate northerly winds gradually fall light and variable.
TONIGHT
After a dry start to the night persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend from the northwest with freshening southerly winds Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.
