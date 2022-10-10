The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A cold start to today
A cold and largely sunny start this morning. Most places will be dry today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Isolated showers possible in north Connacht. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly winds.
Tonight
Mainly dry tonight with some clear spells, turning cloudy in many parts. Rather calm with breezes easing to a light southwesterly. Another chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.
