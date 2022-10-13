The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Any mist and fog will clear through the morning. Patchy outbreaks of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties later this morning, gradually extending across the country through the afternoon and evening. There will be decent dry or bright spells too, the best of which will be towards the southeast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
Tonight
Scattered outbreaks of rain or showers will continue overnight. Lowest temperatures generally ranging from 5 to 9 degrees, coolest in the north. Southwesterly breezes, mainly light in strength.
