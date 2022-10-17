The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Windy conditions to start today
Windy at first this morning with fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, slowly easing through the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers will also clear northwards through the morning and early afternoon, becoming mainly dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
Tonight
Dry and cold with long clear spells tonight with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will form in light southeasterly or variable breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.