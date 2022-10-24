The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Saturday will bring a mix of showers and sunny spells
Any residual mist and low cloud will clear during the morning leaving sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.
Showers will continue overnight, while most will be lighter there may be a few isolated heavy showers. There will be occasional clear spells also, but cloud will increase towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.
Pictured at the recent launch party of Leitrim Hill Creamery are founders Lisa Gifford (holding flowers), Gypsy Gifford, Richelle South and Shiloh Gifford-South (age nearly 2)
