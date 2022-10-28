What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this weekend?

Breezy and sometimes wet conditions on the way
SATURDAY: A wet and breezy morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Rain will clear through the afternoon, however showers will follow and some will be heavy. Brightening up later in the afternoon with sunshine developing between showers. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will become southerly later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. NIGHT: A breezy and showery night. Showers will be heaviest and frequent in the west and southwest, with longer clear spells elsewhere. Moderate southerly winds will be fresh to strong near coasts, strongest in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
SUNDAY: A mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. Many showers will be heavy. Showers will become confined to western and southern areas in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. NIGHT: Dry in many areas at first, with some showers in the west and south. A spell of heavy rain will develop over the western half of the country overnight. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will increase strong on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
The IKA liturgy committee, Joan Gavan, Carol Moore, CEO, IKA, Valerie Brady, Eddie Flood, National Honorary Chairman, IKA, and Cathriona Charles from Mohill.
