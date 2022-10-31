What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Bank Holiday Monday?

Heavy rain on the way today
Widespread showers or longer spells of rain this morning with some heavy falls. Localised flooding and some disruption is possible. Drier, brighter weather will develop in coastal areas during the afternoon but rain will only slowly clear the east through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees, with fresh southerly winds easing through the day.
TONIGHT- Dry interludes, clear spells and a scattering of showers overnight. It will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between 4 and 7 degrees with some mist and fog patches developing in light to moderate southerly winds.
